Wilshere Just Like Messi And Mbappe – Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has sang the praises of England’s midfielder, Wilshere who is struggling to find his old form in football.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has likened Jack Wilshere to Barcelona star Leo Messi and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

Wilshere has just been released by the Gunners.

“Jack Wilshere is a playmaker, a guy who is a bit of a Messi type,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“He makes me think about Mbappe because I played him at 17 years of age because he was an exceptional talent.

“Unfortunately he has been stopped early by big injuries around his ankle. I believe now he comes out of it and is an exceptional footballer.

“He can get past people and give the final ball, has a fantastic football brain and he is a great guy as well.

“When you have gone through what he has gone through you need to be mentally very strong.

“He can take pressure believe me I would say he would be a creative addition if he goes to Fenerbahce.”

In other news, Barcelona have told interested Premier League clubs they want €40m to sell Andre Gomes.

Barca are eager to find a buyer for the Portugal international, who is also desperate to quit the Nou Camp after a disastrous two seasons with the Catalans.

Sport says Tottenham and Arsenal are both keen to bring Gomes to London, though Barca’s initial asking price is putting them off.

Gomes would prefer to be sold before Barca kick off their preseason next week.

However, both Spurs and Arsenal have told Barca to cut their valuation if they want to do business.