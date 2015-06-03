Shocking: Little Boy’s Dead Body Found Stuffed In Freezer Hours After He Was Reported Missing (Photos)

The dead body of a little boy has been found stuffed inside a freezer just hours after he was declared missing from sight.

The baby was found dead in a freezer

According to a report by Malay Mail, a five-month-old baby boy, who was reported missing on Tuesday, has been found dead inside a refrigerator at the babysitter’s house in Taman Nakhoda, Batu Caves, Malaysia.

Police said Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi’s body was found stuffed inside the freezer compartment of the fridge on the second floor of the house, at 10.30pm on Wednesday night.

The child’s father, Mohd Sufi Naeif Mohd Fauzi, 28, had lodged a report a few hours earlier after he was told by his wife that someone resembling him had picked up Adam Rayqal at the babysitter’s home.

He had also uploaded a photograph of his son on social media, seeking help to locate the boy.

Gombak police chief Assistant Commissioner Ali Ahmad said the child was found wrapped in a napkin and placed inside a green zipper bag.

He said the 33-year-old babysitter and her 36-year old housemate were arrested to facilitate investigations.

He said police decided to search the babysitter’s home after they found discrepancies in her statement.

“She then showed the police team where the body was kept,” he said.

The freezer in which the boy was found

Ali added that the case has been classified as murder, under Section 302 of the Penal Code..



Adam Rayqal’s remains have been sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post mortem.

Meanwhile, the child’s mother Farrah Madihah Othman, 28 (pictured carrying the body of her son Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi outside the Hospital Kuala Lumpur) shared a heart-wrenching post for her son on Facebook, and thanked others for the assistance given since news of his disappearance went viral on social media yesterday.

“My dear Adam. It must have been cold inside the freezer. It is alright, when you are in Heaven, you will get many beautiful things,” wrote Farrah.

“Remember my advice and take good care of yourself. Mama will go there, my dear, (and) we will have a bubble bath.

“Inallilahiwainnalillahirojiun. Thank you friends, family and Malaysians for making efforts to find Adam and pray good things for him,” she said in the post translated from Bahasa Melayu.

Mohd Sufi’s uncle, Abdul Rahim Ismail, 54, said the family was still mourning and enraged with the babysitter’s action. He said the victim’s parents were still weak.

“They had said that what ever happened had been fated. Adam’s grandparents arrived at their house in Taman Amaniah, Batu Caves, at about 3am. They also expressed sadness and anger over the incident,” he said.

Abdul Rahim said the victim was previously placed under the care of a family member in Kuala Terengganu before being sent to the babysitter since a week ago.

“I learned that the couple met the babysitter through Facebook and friends. Sufi said the babysitter would text his wife to update on Adam’s condition every hour while caring for him,” he said.