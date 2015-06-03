‘Reformed APC’ names leaders (SEE LIST)

The splinter faction of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, has named its national and state leaders.

The faction, which calls itself “Reformed APC” addressed a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Buba Galadima, who read the text of the press statement, was announced as the national chairman of the faction; while Kassim Afeguba, a spokesman to ex-military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida, is the National Publicity Secretary.

See full list of the officials as announced by Mr Galadima below.

Some of the National Officers of the R-APC include:

1. Yobe State – Buba Galadima (National Chairman)

2. Kano State – Bala Muhd Gwagwarwa (National Deputy Chairman, North)

3. Abia State – Chief Theo Nkire (National Deputy Chairman, South East)

4. Ondo State – Hon. Eko Olakunle (National Vice Chairman South West)

5. Kaduna State – Hon. Hussaini Dambo (National Vice Chairman North West)

6. Kogi State – Mahmud Mohammed Abubakar – (National Vice Chairman, North Central)

7. Benue State – Hon. Godwin Akaan (Deputy National Secretary)

8. Oyo State -Dr Fatai Atanda (National Secretary)

9. Edo State – Kazeem Afegbua (National Publicity Secretary)

10. Adamawa State – Daniel Bwala (Financial Secretary)

11. Jigawa State – Abba Malami Taura (Deputy National Auditor)

12. Kwara State – Hon. Kayode Omotosho (National Treasurer)

13. Anambra State -Barr. Nicholas Asuzu (National Youth Leader)

14. Rivers State – Barr. Baride A. Gwezia (Legal Adviser)

15. Katsina State – Haj Aisha Kaita (National Woman Leader)

16. Bauchi State – Mrs. Fatima Adamu (National Welfare Secretary)

17. Ogun State -Alh. Isiak Akinwumi (Deputy Financial Secretary)

18. Zamfara State – Alh. Bashir Mai Mashi (Deputy National Treasurer)

19. Abuja – Hauwa Adam Mamuda (Deputy Welfare Secretary)

20. Sokoto State – Hon. Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir (Deputy National Publicity Secretary)

21. Katsina State – M. T. Liman (National Organising Secretary)

22. Niger State – Dr Theo Sheshi ( Deputy National Organising Secretary.

11. Some of the State Chairmen include:

1. Adamawa – Dimas Ezra

2. Anambra – Sir Toby Chukwudi Okwuaya

3. Bauchi – Sani Shehu

4. Benue – Noah Mark Dickson

5. Jigawa – Hon. Nasiru Garba Dantiye

6. Kaduna – Col. Gora (Rtd)

7. Kano – Umar Haruna Doguwa

8. Katsina – Sada Ilu

9. Kogi – Alh. Hadi Ametuo

10. Ogun – Alhaji Adeleke Adewale Taofeek

11. Ondo – Hon. Otetubi Idowu

12. Oyo – Alh. Ali Alimi Isiaka Adisa

13. Yobe – Mohammed Burgo Dalah

14. Zamfara – Alh. Nasiru Yakubu

15. Niger – Hon. Samaila Yusuf Kontagora

16. FCT – Adaji Usman