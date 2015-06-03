Amosun appoints rector for new Ogun polytechnic

The Ogun State Government has appointed Samson Odedina as a pioneer rector for the new Ogun State Polytecnic, Ipokia.

Mr Odedina was a one-time rector of the Gateway Information Communication Technology (GICT) Polytechnic, Itori.

The state government made this known in a statement on Wednesday, explaining that it was part of efforts to ensure seamless commencement of academic activities at the polytechnic.

This is following the approval of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), to transfer accredited courses of the old Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta to the new Polytechnic at Ipokia.

Similarly, the government (said) it approved the constitution of a Governing Council for the institution, with Isiaka Abolurin as chairman, while the acting rector of the old MAPOLY, Abeokuta, Ayo Tella, will now function as the deputy rector for the combined and newly created Ogun State Polytechnic.

Other members of the council are Niyi Olumide, Waheed Kadiri, Kayode Olurin, Olaolu Idowu, Idowu Adegbite, Akin Orebiyi and Moji Bobade,as well as Hakeem Ayoade, representing the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Alumni Association.

Also, Jare Oyesola, representing the Ogun State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCIMA) and Roselyn Onalaja, representing the National Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA,are members.

The new rector holds a Ph.D in Crop Production from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, M.Sc in Crop Science from Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port-Harcourt, among other educational and professional qualifications.

He joined the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure, in 1990 and rose through the ranks to the position of chief lecturer in 2012 and was appointed provost of the institution in 2015.

The 52 year old Odedina had a stint with the Ogun State Agricultural Development Programme (OGADEP), as a village extension agent in Ajebo village between 1986 and 1987.

He has over 60 publications in National and International media.

Similarly, the chairman of the Governing Council, Isiaka Abolurin, was a career diplomat, who served in various capacities at the Nigeria High Commission in Kenya, Nigerian Embassies in Germany and South Korea, among other foreign missions.

He retired in 2016 as the State Coordinator/Head of United Nations office, Malakal, Upper Nile State and holds a Masters of International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Ibadan.