Police officer allegedly kills female corps member in Abuja

Linda Angela Igwetu, A Female Corp member, in the early hours of today, Wednesday, 4th of July, 2018 was allegedly shot dead by a SARS officer identified as Benjamin Peters in Abuja.

According to reports on Twitter, Linda would have passed out tomorrow but her life was cut short by a trigger-happy police officer. Apparently, Linda hung out with friends last night to celebrate her passing out and left for home early this morning. On her way home, a police officer shot at the car she was in and she was hit.

Linda Angela Igwetu

Linda was immediately rushed to Garki hospital but they refused to treat her until they see a police report, despite police officers being present. The young corper eventually bled to death.

Read the full account of what happened as told by the deceased’s sister and brand consultant Segun Awosanya below:

The Officer, Benjamin Peters

