Boys who disguised as beautiful girls arrested, forced to show their private parts

A shocking trending video making the rounds online has called for caution among Nigerians to be very careful when employing house maids. Two boys who disguised perfectly as girls were recently apprehended by the authorities after they were discovered to be what they are not.

After they were arrested and taken to the station, the boys allegedly confessed that they pretended to be girls in order to be employed.

Imagine what they would have done to the female children left in their care.

They were asked to show their private parts (including the fake breasts) right there in the station as they were filmed.

A Facebook user who posted the video online urged people to thoroughly check housemaids before employing them.

