Aliko Dangote Recieves Portrait Of Himself Wearing Igbo Attire (Photos)

The richest man in Nigeria, Aliko Dangote couldn’t hide his smile after receiving a portrait of himself dressed in Igbo attire.

Africa’s richest man and chairman of Dangote group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote was elated after seeing a portrait of himself in Igbo attire which was painted by the National speaker, Youth Assembly of Nigeria(YAN), Rt.Hon. Godstime Chukwubuikem Samuel.

Samuel is also the special assistant to the Imo state Governor on Students Affair.

According to reports, the business mogul was surprised when Governor Rochas Okorocha told him that Hon. Godstime started painting the portrait 1hour 20mins ago as at the time he presented the artwork to Alhaji Dangote.

Hon. Godstime on behalf of Imo state youth welcomed Alhaji Aliko Dangote to Imo state and presented the gift he made for him, noting that Imo youths are so talented in different areas and will be glad to have him establish companies in Imo state to enable Imo youths showcase their God’s given wealth of skills and managerial know-how.



Alhaji Aliko Dangote thanked Hon. Godstime, acknowledging that the gift will ever remain memorable in his heart.

He further assured Hon. Godstime of his earnest support to the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN) when ever he is needed.