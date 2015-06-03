Nigeria News

Adorable Photos Of 2Face Idibia’s Grown-up Sons, Nino & Zion Melt Hearts Online

Legendary musician, 2Face Idibia’s sons, Nino and Zion, have been captured on camera as they swag up in new photos which have been trailed with mixed reactions online.

Nino and Zion Idibia, the two sons of legendary Nigerian R&B musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, have melted hearts online after their latest new photos emerged on social media.

Nino Idibia who recently celebrated his 12th birthday in Lagos, is the first son of the singer and Sunmbo Ajaba-Adeoye. He is also a musician just like his father. While Zion is the second son of the singer with the same woman.

Meanwhile, Sunmbo is happily married to Pastor Adeoye of Royalty Christian Centre.

Nino who took to his Instagram page to share the adorable photos online captioned it: “Glad we have each other. #babybrother1 #kingzii #Ninofabulous #tbtyesterday.”

See more photos of the youngsters below;

