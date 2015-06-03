What APC Governors Did After Meeting With President Buhari In Aso Rock

Some governors under the platform of the All Progressive Congress have met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.

Three state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, after the meeting, they bluntly refused to disclose the agenda of the meeting to reporters.

The meeting was held inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

State governors who attended the meeting were Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, led the governors to the President’s office for the meeting.

Kyari was again seen at about noon, leading them out of the venue.

The governors refused to talk to State House correspondents.

The meeting was held barely 24hours after some aggrieved members of the APC formed a new faction, the Reformed All Progressives Congress, fuelling speculations that the meeting was about the development.

When reporters pushed further to know if the meeting was about the factionalisation of the party, Yari simply replied, “It was a private business. It had nothing to do with the APC.”

Alhaji Buba Galadima, from Gashua, Yobe State, and former secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change was introduced as the National Chairman of the RAPC on Wednesday.

Galadima said R-APC includes all the progressive forces in the APC.