‘Hot Slap’ Actress, Nkechi Blessing Shares Breathtaking Photos On Instagram

Nkechi Blessing Sunday who is also a Film Maker has gained much popularity on Instagram since she was involved in a minor mishap on set with co-actor, Woli Arole.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday shared some arousing pictures on social media showing her massive and round figure which could make a blind man want to have a feel with his hands.

The light-skinned TV personality hails from the South-eastern part of Nigeria and she has been able to cement her stand in the Yoruba section of Nollywood where she has been active for 13 years.

Nkechi’s selling points appears to be her lovely face and banging behind. She was recently slapped hard by Woli Arole on the set of a movie leading to a stall of production process.

See more photos:

