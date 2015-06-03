Police Arrest Suspected Cultist With ‘Bottle Of Human Blood’ In Lagos

A suspected cultist has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught with human blood in a bottle.

A man, Emeka ThankGod, was on Thursday brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly belonging to an unlawful society — Alora confratenity.

The prosecution also told the court that ThankGod was caught with a bottle of blood suspected to be that of a human being.

Emeka, 29, a supervisor at Keyside Bar at Oregun, Ikeja, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy and belonging to an unlawful society, the News Agency of Nigeria claims.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Police Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the offences were committed on June 24 at Alausa area of Ikeja.

He said that the complainant, Mr. Ede John, a security guard on Channels Television road, came to the Anti-Cultism Unit, Alausa Police Station, to report the crime.

He added that the security guards on duty at the bar also alerted the complainant that an offensive smell oozed out of the bag of one of their staff members.

According to him, when the bag was searched, some clothes, a sponge stained with blood and a plastic bottle filled with blood were found on the accused.

Ihiehie said when ThankGod was questioned, he claimed that the blood was that of a cat and a fowl and that the blood was given to him by his friend, one Johnson at Eko Hotels, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He alleged that the accused was also suspected to belong to an unlawful society known as Alora Confratenity.

The offences, the prosecutor said, contravened sections 42 (9) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The Magistrate, Mrs. T. Akanni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties, saying that the sureties must have means of livelihood with an evidence of tax payment for two years.

The case was adjourned until August 8 for trial.