Cee-C Rocks Unique Eyelashes In New Photo Shoot

Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C has earned an endorsement deal doing what she loves to do to beautify her face.

Big Brother Naija 2018 1st runner up, Cee-C who is a brand ambassador for Shades by Juliet Ibrahim look absolutely stunning as she rocks the Shades eyelashes.

Juliet Ibrahim who has always admired Cee-C right from her dramatic days in the reality show was able to secure her signature.

Cee-C has been able to overcome the negative publicity about her to become one of the most popular housemates of the BBNaija 2018 edition with over 700,000 followers on Instagram.

