Buhari’s Chief Personal Security Officer Promoted And Decorated In Aso Rock (Photo)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO), Abdulkarim Dauda, was on Thursday In aAbuja, promoted with his new rank of Commissioner of Police.

According to PREMIUM Times, the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, performed the decoration ceremony on behalf of the president at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

While speaking at the event, Kyari congratulated Dauda on his well-deserved promotion from his initial rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

He said; “The President desires the best at all times and he expects that you discharge your duty with the highest sense of professionalism, patriotism and integrity. He also expects that as you discharge your duty public interest must override any other interest.”

The newly promoted police commissioner in his remarks, said; “I am very grateful to God and I see this promotion as a challenge and a call to duty to give my best to my country.”

Dauda holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State. He also holds a Diploma in Police Science from the Institute of Leadership and Management, United Kingdom.