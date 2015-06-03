Nigeria News

Kelly Hansome – What Is Happening ft. Every Nigerian

by 05/07/2018 17:09:00 0 comments 1 Views

Kelly Hansome – What Is Happening. Brand new conscious music from Kelly Hansome and he titles this interesting one “What Is Happening”.
Kelly Handsome talks about the current situation Nigeria. He speaks up on the challenges been faced by citizens during this crucial time of insurgencies, killings and all sort of undemocratic issues across the country.

Get the audio below and ponder over it.

DOWNLOAD

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and earn unlimited free Airtime!

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Christina Grimmie Bio, Brother, Boyfriend, How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

Melissa McCarthy Bio, Weight Loss, Husband, Kids, Net Worth, Is She Dead?

Jim Carrey Bio, Net Worth, Daughter, Girlfriend, Age, Height, Dead Or Alive

Who Are Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters, Sons, Wife and Other Family Members

What is John Cena’s Current Relationship Status With Nikki Bella, Are They Still Together?

Who Is Chumlee, Why Was He Arrested, Is He Dead, What Is His Net Worth? 

Mo’Nique Bio, Husband, Affairs And Relationships, Weight Loss And Other Facts

Suge Knight Net Worth, Wife, Son, Is He Dead, What Is His Relationship With Tupac?

Is Sylvester Stallone Dead? His Age, Height, Net Worth and Other Facts

Is Ashley Olsen Really Dead, What Is Her Net Worth, Who Is Her Husband, Boyfriend?