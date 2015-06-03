Kelly Hansome – What Is Happening ft. Every Nigerian

Kelly Hansome – What Is Happening ft. Every Nigerianby Abigail Achor 05/07/2018 17:09:00 0 comments 1 Views
Kelly Hansome – What Is Happening. Brand new conscious music from Kelly Hansome and he titles this interesting one “What Is Happening”.
Kelly Handsome talks about the current situation Nigeria. He speaks up on the challenges been faced by citizens during this crucial time of insurgencies, killings and all sort of undemocratic issues across the country.
Get the audio below and ponder over it.
DOWNLOAD
Click Here to Comment on this Article