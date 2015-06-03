Nigeria News

“Happy Birthday My Love” — American Rapper Young Thug Comments Under Wizkid’s Picture

American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer, Jeffery Lamar Williams, known professionally as Young Thug sent birthday compliments to Wizkid ’s mum on instagram as she celebrates her birthday today.
Wizkid ’s made today a unique one for himself and his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun and he’s all over social media celebrating her.

Young Thug who is known to be a troll commented, “Happy Birthday My Love” under a picture Wizkid posted with his mom.

Lawal Dimlaw took a grab of the comments immediately. See below;

