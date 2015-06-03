Nigeria News

Daddy Freeze And Guru Maharaj Talk Religion In This Must Watch Video

by 05/07/2018 17:04:00 0 comments 1 Views

Controversial media personality and convener of The Free Nation Online Church in Christ, Daddy Freeze in a recent video he shared sits down with Sat Guru Maharaj to talk about religion.
The video which was uploaded to YouTube yesterday, July 4, 2018 starts with Freeze asking his guest about his death rumors. Sat Guru Maharaj responds by revealing his reaction to the news. He also explains why he is very fond of flowers.

Next, the two talk about religious intolerance, proffering solutions to the ongoing crisis in the country. This is followed by the spiritual leader sharing details of his ministry.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

