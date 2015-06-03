Embattled Pinnick gets top CAF appointment

Amaju Pinnick has been appointed the new 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

Pinnick who was told earlier this week to vacate his position as the President of the Nigeria Football Federation due to a court ruling has been chosen as the replacement for Ghanaian Football Association former head, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who resigned last month from the post.

An official confirmation was posted on the CAF website on Thursday and congratulatory messages are pouring in for Pinnick.

“Following the resignation of the 1st Vice-President Mr. Kwesi NYANTAKYI, CAF President, after consulting the members of the Emergency Committee, appointed Mr. Amaju Melvin PINNICK as 1st Vice-President.

“This decision is immediately applicable, in accordance with article 27 para. 2 of the Statutes, which will be ratified by the Executive Committee in its session scheduled on the 27 and 28 of September 2018.” the statement on CAF website reads.

Indeed, Pinnick has continued to score high in international football circles taking pivotal roles at the ongoing World Cup in Russia and much more.

His appointment as the number two man as far as African football is concerned is another landmark as no Nigerian has occupied such an exalted position in recent times

Since becoming a member of the CAF Executive Committee in March 2017, Pinnick has facilitated the appointment of several Nigerians into FIFA and CAF Committees.

A former Chief Judge of Lagos State, Ayotunde Philips, is a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee (Adjudicatory Chamber) while Shehu Dikko, NFF 2nd Vice President, is a member of the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee.

Seyi Akinwunmi is a member of the CAF Committee for Youth Competitions; Shehu Dikko, member of the Club Competitions and Club Licensing System Committee; Ibrahim Gusau, member of the CHAN Organising Committee; Yusuf Ahmed, member of the CAF Technical and Development Committee; Obinna Ogba, member of the Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee; Peter Singabele, member of the CAF Medical Committee and; Chisom Ezeoke, member of the CAF Women Football Committee, A. U. Mustapha, President of CAF Appeal Board and Samson Adamu, the Director of Competitions of CAF.

Once Pinnick’s CAF 1st Vice Presidency is confirmed it would translate to a big step towards his being elected as a member of the FIFA Council, the most powerful group in world football

Back in Nigeria, Pinnick is challenging his ouster by a high court in Jos. His rival, Chris Giwa, is currently occupying the seat of the NFF chairman and is so recognised by the Nigerian government.