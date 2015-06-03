Nigeria News

Buhari rejects N’Assembly bill, says radiographers, radiologists will clash

President Muhammadu Buhari has withdrawn assent to the Radiographers Registration Amendment Bill passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to him for signing into law.

Buhari, in his letter to the legislature read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at the plenary on Thursday, cited two reasons for rejecting the bill.

The letter read, “Pursuant to Section 68(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, I hereby convey to the Senate my decision on the 26th June 2018 to decline the presidential assent to the Radiographers Registration Amendment Bill recently passed by the National Assembly.

“This is due to the expansion of the scope of persons covered by the bill which we are concerned would create disharmony in the health sector between radiographers and radiologists who are regulated separately.

“I also note that there is a minor error in Section 2(a) of the amendment bill where the word “substituting” is mis-spelt as “substitituting.”

The last legislation to be so rejected by the President is the Electoral Act 2010 Amendment Bill.

He has raised issues against four clauses in the bill, including the one that seeks to reshuffle the order of polls in during a general election.

