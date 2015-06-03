Suge Knight Net Worth, Wife, Son, Is He Dead, What Is His Relationship With Tupac?

image source

Suge Knight is a former American football player who later became a bodyguard, record producer, and music executive. He is best known as the co-founder and CEO of Death Row Records.

Knight is currently awaiting trial for the murder of Terry Carter, one of his former associates. The man has a long history of violence and run-ins with the law enforcement. Read on to find out more about his personal life, achievements, and troubles.

Early Life and Rise to Fame

Knight was born Marion Hugh Knight Jr. to Maxine and Marion Knight Sr. on April 19, 1965, in Compton, California. He grew up in the Los Angeles area, attending Lynwood High School where he excelled in track and in football which earned him a scholarship to play at El Camino College.

In 1985, after having played for his school for two years, Knight transferred to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he graduated from in 1987. Unfortunately, he was not drafted into the National Football League and even after securing a spot at the Los Angeles Rams training camp, he was still cut from their roster. Despite all, Knight still got a chance to twice play for the Rams as a replacement player during the 1987 NFL players’ strike.

After his very short NFL career, Knight began working as a concert promoter and celebrity bodyguard before forming his own music publishing company and then an artist management company which later transitioned to becoming the infamous Death Row Records.

Suge Knight Wife and Son

Suge Knight has been married twice. The first time was to his high school sweetheart Sharitha Knight (nee Golden). The two reportedly met at a party in the early 1980s and even though they had a number of run-ins, one involving her getting a restraining order against him, they remained together and eventually married. Together, the couple had a daughter named Arion.

Following their divorce, which Sharitha attributed to her husband’s philandering, Knight in 1999, married R&B singer Michel’le Denise with whom he had another daughter named Bailei Knight in 2002. Their marriage lasted for six years after which Michel’le discovered that he was still legally married to his first wife. She further accused Knight of physically abusing her.

Suge Knight has a number of other children from different relationships. They include daughter Posh Knight and sons Taj Knight, Legend Knight, and Andrew Knight.

What Is His Relationship With Tupac?

Suge Knight and Tupac Shakur‘s relationship began after the then Death Row Records CEO offered to pay the embattled rapper’s bail of $1.4 million under the condition that he signs to his label. Shakur agreed to the deal and after he was released, the two men along with Dr Dre put the West Coast gangster rap back in the forefront of hip-hop.

Knight was driving the black 1996 BMW 750iL vehicle in which Tupac was shot four times on the night of September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas, Nevada, after attending the Bruce Seldon vs Mike Tyson boxing fight. Although the murder of Tupac is still unsolved, Knight has been repeatedly accused of being behind the killing because Tupac was said to be trying to part ways with his record label.

Suge Knight’s Net Worth

Despite having generated over $750 million in net revenue through the sales of albums as CEO of Death Row Records, Suge Knight is today said to have an estimated net worth of just $200 thousand. He filed for bankruptcy in 2006 after the IRS announced he was owing $6.5 million in back taxes. In 2009, Death Row Records’ assets were auctioned for $18 million.

Is He Dead?

Despite all the numerous attempts on his life, Suge Knight has been able to evade death. However, he is said to be in frail health after he was diagnosed with a blood clot in his lung while in jail following a robbery incident in September 2014.

In March 2015, Knight complained to a judge that he was receiving inadequate health treatment in jail and that he was also suffering from blindness and other complications. Later that month, he collapsed in court after a bail of $25 million was set for his release. A few months later, his lawyers told the court that their client may have a brain tumour.

In March 2017, Suge Knight was again hospitalized for the blood clots which has delayed his pending murder trial. It was then falsely reported in April 2018 as part of the ongoing celebrity death hoax series that Knight was stabbed to death in prison.