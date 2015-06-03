What is John Cena’s Current Relationship Status With Nikki Bella, Are They Still Together?

image source

John Cena has been called the greatest WWE star of all time by such wrestling industry veterans as John Layfield, Paul Heyman, and Kurt Angle. His feats and appearances in the ring are widely watched and loved. He has even gone beyond the world of professional wrestling to wear different hats as an actor, television host, and rapper. The enigmatic wrestler, therefore, has a lot of wrestling fans and other individuals that are interested in his life.

John Cena’s Career Beginnings

He started a professional wrestling career in 1999 with Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW). He soon won the UPW Heavyweight Championship in the year 2000 and it was after that he made the move to the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) which would be the place he would achieve his starlike appeal. The WWF was later renamed to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and in 2002 they debuted John Cena to their main roster. In a very unexpected turn which moved him from generic character to famed wrestler, he became a rapper in the period of 2002–2004. He then transitioned to the character of a “goody-two-shoes Superman.”

Relationship Status With Nikki Bella

John Cena has been married once to Elizabeth Huberdeau. He made the announcement of their engagement while promoting his 2009 film 12 Rounds. The two then got married on the 11th of July 2009. Their marriage was ended in 2012 after John Cena filed for divorce on the 1st of May 2012. Despite his almost four year marriage, the relationship that most people associate with John Cena is the one he shared with Nikki Bella.

Nikki Bella, full name Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, is a fellow WWE professional wrestler as well as a model, businesswoman, and actress. The wrestler who was born on the 21st of November 1983 is a twin. She and her twin sister, Brianna were born sixteen minutes apart to father, Jon Garcia and mother, Kathy Colace. When the two were younger, they played for the Scottsdale club in elementary school. Bella went to Chaparral High School, graduated in 2002 before moving back to San Diego for college and continuing to play soccer for Grossmont College. In 2003, she moved to Los Angeles with the goal of finding an agent and took up waitressing at the Mondrian Hotel in the meantime.

See Also: Brooks Koepka Girlfriend (Jena Sims), Married, Wife, Nationality

Nikki Bella who was still known as Nicole Garcia soon started getting work as a model and an actress. Her first national TV appearance was on Meet My Folks, a Fox reality TV show. She and her twin were then hired to be the World Cup Twins for Budweiser. They also participated in the 2006 WWE Diva Search but failed to make the cut for it. In 2007, Nikki Bella finally signed with the WWE and was assigned to the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) alongside her twin sister. The two formed a duo known as the Bella Twins and it was in this way that Nikki Bella made her debut on SmackDown in November 2008.

In 2015, Nikki Bella was ranked No. 2 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Female 50. She has won the WWE Divas Champion 2 times and holds the record of longest reign in the title’s history at 301 days. She was named in 2015 as the Diva of the Year by Rolling Stone and in 2016 won the Teen Choice Awards for Choice Female Athlete with her twin sister.

While John Cena was locked in a marriage, Nikki Bella was booed up with a man who she had been on and off with for years. Her boyfriend at the time, Nick Nemeth, was also a wrestler who went by the name Dolph Ziggler. Nikki Bella also revealed in May 2014 (on the Total Divas TV show) that she was involved in a marriage that lasted only three years. She said she was married at the age of 20 to her then high school sweetheart whose name is not known.

In 2012, with the two freed from their past relationships, Nikki Bella and John Cena began dating. They dated for 5 long years before becoming engaged with John Cena proposing to Nikki Bella after their mixed tag-team match at WrestleMania 33. Unfortunately, their long relationship and engagement ended in April 2018. Ther wedding had been scheduled for May 5, 2018.

Are They Still Together?

Despite reports that the couple who most people were rooting for are back together, Nikki Bella herself has come out to clear the air and establish the fact that they are indeed broken up. In a video update, she stated that they were just friends although they have remained quite close. She also said that hopefully, they would get back together someday but even if that failed to happen, they only want each other to be happy.