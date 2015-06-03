Who Are Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters, Sons, Wife and Other Family Members

image source

Widely known as the face of Hollywood action films, Sylvester Stallone started out as a pornstar in a quest to free himself from the shackles of poverty before breaking his way into becoming one of the most respected action film actors. He continues to conquer the world of acting with involvements in different projects and endorsements.

The actor is best known as the brain behind two unforgettable characters in Hollywood; Rocky Balboa (a heavyweight champion who excelled in spite of the challenges he faced) and John Rambo who carried out dangerous revenge and rescue missions.

Age, Early Life, and Rise to Fame

Stallone was born Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone on the 6th of July in 1946. He grew up in Manhattan, New York City. His family later moved to Washing D.C. Michael obtained his early education at Notre Dame Academy and joined Lincoln High School for his high school education. Furthering, Stallone enrolled at Miami dada College and finally got his Fine Arts degree (BFA) from the University of Miami.

Stallone probably wasn’t considering acting at any point after school. But when his bills ran up too high and he was thrown out of his apartment, he had to take some desperate steps; accepting a role in pornography. His first film appearance was in a 1970 soft-core pornography film The Party at Kitty and Stud’s. The actor made some dollars from the deal after two days work and this motivated him to take up another erotic role in an off-Broadway stage play titled Score.

His career experienced a good change in 1972 when he was offered a role in the film No Place to Hide. This gave him the chance to prove to the world that he could do more than porn. Following this, Stallone grabbed many small roles in films such as The Lords of Flatbush, Farewell My Love and much more. Throughout this period, Stallone lived without much prominence and fortune but it didn’t make him give up on the quest for more money and stardom.

In 1975, he was inspired to write a script after watching the fight between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner. The script which later became the film Rocky attracted some well-known producers, Robert Chartoff and Irwin Winkler who offered to buy the script for $ 350,000. Stallone smartly agreed to sell but insisted he was going to be in the cast.

Fortunately, his appearance in the film Rocky gave him the popularity he has been longing for. The film released in 1976 and earned him ten Academy Awards nominations. From then, Stallone joined the best actors known for action films in the industry with many films to his credit such as Cliff Hanger, Escape To Victory, First Blood, Rhinestone and what have you. In 2010, he made a better impression with a role in Expandable which he also wrote and directed.

So far, Stallone has extended his endeavours in the film industry and beyond. Apart from acting, he has done some directing, written some films and books, voiced some works, and provided soundtracks for films.

Who Are Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters, His Wife, and Sons?

Through hard work, Sylvester Stallone has been able to build a successful career but he has not been such a lucky man when it comes to marriage. He has been married three times to different women. His first marriage was to Sasha Czack and it happened when Stallone was a full-blown adult in 1974 at age 28. Yet, the couple who produced two sons parted ways in 1985.

Stallone didn’t think waiting was necessary. He married Brigitte Nielsen (a model and actress) the same year he parted with his first wife but the marriage crashed just two years later.

This time, Sylvester decided to give marriage a little break. He saw reasons to love again after many years when he met Jennifer Flavin. They two walked down the aisle in 1997; they appear to match each other perfectly as they have remained married since then.

Mr Stallone’s several marriages saw him father many kids. He had five children – two sons and three daughters including Sage Stallone, Seargeoh Stallone, Sophia Rose Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, and Sistine Rose Stallone. Sadly, Sage his first son from his first marriage passed on in 2012; his death was caused by a heart disease. The 36-year-old was already making a name for himself as an actor at the time of his death.

Seargeoh his second son, born in 1979 was diagnosed with autism when he was very young. But that couldn’t stop the lad. He currently acts and is known for his role as Rocky Balboa Jr in the film ‘Rocky II.

Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters from his last marriage are all building a career in the modelling and fashion industry. They were picked to be Miss Golden Globe at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Other Family Members

Stallone is the son of Frank Stallone Sir and Jacqueline Jackie Stallone. His dad was a hairstylist and beautician while his mom was a bit more versatile involving in many projects such as promoting women’s wrestling and dancing. She also worked as an astrologer.

Sylvester Stallone is his parents’ first son. His brother Frank Stallone is also successful in the entertainment industry as an actor, guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He has acted in more than 60 films and TV shows and has numerous albums.