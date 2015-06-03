Traditional Ruler’s Wife Sets Rival’s House Ablaze, Kills 3 Year Old Step-Daughter In Osun State

The Osun Police Command on Thursday arrested the wife of a traditional ruler and two persons suspected to have set ablaze the house of her rival, killing her three-year-old stepdaughter in the process.The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Olafimihan Adeoye, said the husband of the suspect and a traditional ruler, Oba Morufudeen Olawale, reported the incident to Police.

Olawale is the Alabudo of Abudo, in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State.

Adeoye alleged that the suspect and her accomplices at 1.am on June 6 left their base in Ede for Abudo where the other wife and her late daughter resided, and set her house ablaze while both the woman and her daughter were inside.

He said the inferno led to the death of the minor, while her mother was seriously injured.

The Police commissioner said the injured woman was currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Adeoye said Police investigation revealed that the suspect was the third wife of the monarch, while the victim’s mother was the fourth.

He said the three suspects would soon be charged to court.