CAF Appoints Pinnick As 1st Vice President, Despite NFF Sack

President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has been appointed to replace embattled Ghana Football Association President, Kwame Nyantakyi as CAF’s 1st Vice President.

Pinnick, who is set to slug it out with several other candidates in September’s NFF elections was chosen for the position after his brilliant performance with the Nigerian football governing body. His new position was communicated across in a letter from Africa’s football governing body.

The letter of appointment which was signed by CAF General Secretary Amr Fahmy and dated July 5, 2018.



According to the CAF Scribe, Amaju’s promotion was necessitated by the resignation of the first Vice President, Kwesi Nyantaky who was also the President of Ghana Football Association.

The letter of appointment reads thus:

‘’Following the resignation of the 1st Vice President, Mr Kwesi Nyantaky, CAF President, after consulting the members of the Emergency Committee, appointed Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick as 1st Vice President.

This decision is immediately applicable, in accordance with article 27 para 2 of the Statutes, which will be ratified by the Executive Committee in its session scheduled on the 27 ad 28 September 2018.

We thank you for kindly taking note’’. The letter was signed by Secretary General of CAF, Amr Fahmy.

By this appointment, Amaju Pinnick has become the most powerful football administrator in West Africa and second most powerful in Africa.

Before now, Amaju was also appointed president of two high profile committees of the body. The NFF boss oversees the Africa Cup of Nations committee which will see him in charge of the organization of all nations cup tournaments.

Former CAF President Issa Hayatou chaired the last AFCON committee. Pinnick also holds the leadership baton of the Media committee of the continental football body.

He is also a member of the Organising Committee of the World Cup and has been in charge of many World Cup matches ongoing in Russia.

Following the disquiet in the Nigerian football house, Amaju had ignored all pleas not to talk about it.