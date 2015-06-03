FIFA change the process of choosing the best player award

The football governing body FIFA has changed the process of choosing the best player of the year award, according to report.

FIFA announced the adjustment in the process and the selection will be chosen from a list of ten instead of 23 candidates.

The selection will be done by the jury of experts, including Ronaldo Delima, Fabio Capello and Frank Lampard for the male category.

While the female category will be handled by the female jury which will include Mia Hamm, Sun Wen and Maia Jackman.

The two lists will be published on July 23, eight days after the World Cup.

The voting process will start as fans, coaches and captains of national teams, as well as 200 journalists across the globe, will be eligible to vote for the candidate of their choice.

The voting deadline is August 10 and the names of the winners will be announced on September 24 during the FIFA gala in London.