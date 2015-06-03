Nigeria News

Meet The All-Female Air Peace Crew On Flights To Abuja And Owerri (Photos)

An all-female Air Peace crew was yesterday launched by the airline company as the crew members begin flight from Abuja to Owerri.

The all-female crew

Nigerian airline, Air Peace yesterday launched an all-female flights on the Lagos-Abuja, Abuja-Owerri, Owerri-Abuja and Abuja-Lagos routes. According to reports, the flights were in honour of its first female captain, Sinmisola Ajibola.

Air Peace’s Corporate Communications Manager, Chris Iwarah, said Captain Sinmisola’s achievement was a testament to Air Peace’s avowed commitment to gender equality and promotion of Nigerian women in aviation as possessing the requisite skills to distinguish themselves anywhere across the globe in their chosen career.

He said that although women occupied most of the airlines’ top positions, “Sinmisola’s elevation is a great milestone in our effort to grow capacity for women in the cockpit.”

Sinmisola, who was in command of the four-leg flight, was assisted in the cockpit by Senior First Officer, Quincy Owen.

The all-female crew flight took-off from the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos at 1310 hours, and arrived to a water salute at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 1420 hours.

See more photos below:

