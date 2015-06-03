Video Of Bukola Saraki Speaking With The Family Of NYSC Member Killed By Policeman In Abuja

The senate president, Bukola Saraki has been spotted speaking with the family of the NYSC member slain by a policeman.Bukola Saraki speaking with the slain NYSC’s family

Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has reached out to the sister of Linda Angela Igwetu, the Youth Corps member killed by a policeman in Abuja a few days ago.

Saraki made the call last night and shared the video on Instagram.

Saraki commiserated with the sister of the deceased, Chinyere, and vowed to ensure that the family gets justice.

Captioning the video on Instagram, he wrote: ” Tonight, I spoke to Chinenye, Linda Igwetu’s sister. Such a tragedy.

“They deserve justice and I commit to doing my best to achieve this. May her soul Rest In Peace.”