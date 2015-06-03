Super Eagles: See The Nollywood Movie Poster Of ‘Eagle’s Ladies’ Buzzing Online

The Super Eagles appearance and their elimination at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, has probably inspired Nollywood to produce a new film.The movied poster of a new Nollywood movie titled “The Eagles Ladies” which emerged online and is making the rounds on social media, have been trailed with mixed reactions and criticisms.

The movie poster saw popular actress, Racheal Okonkwo a.k.a Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, the curvilicious Destiny Etiko and other actress wearing the Super Eagle’s stylish jerseys.

The movie poster have made many people think that the storyline from the film might be centred around the Super Eagle’s sojourn in Russia for the 2018 World Cup.

The authenticity of the film poster or the storyline were not ascertained by Edujandon.com as at the time of filing this report.