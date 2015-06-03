Nigeria News

Super Eagles: See The Nollywood Movie Poster Of ‘Eagle’s Ladies’ Buzzing Online

by 06/07/2018 06:32:00 0 comments 1 Views

The Super Eagles appearance and their elimination at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, has probably inspired Nollywood to produce a new film.The movied poster of a new Nollywood movie titled “The Eagles Ladies” which emerged online and is making the rounds on social media, have been trailed with mixed reactions and criticisms.

The movie poster saw popular actress, Racheal Okonkwo a.k.a Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, the curvilicious Destiny Etiko and other actress wearing the Super Eagle’s stylish jerseys.

The movie poster have made many people think that the storyline from the film might be centred around the Super Eagle’s sojourn in Russia for the 2018 World Cup.

The authenticity of the film poster or the storyline were not ascertained by Edujandon.com as at the time of filing this report.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and earn unlimited free Airtime!

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

BREAKING News: Court Nullifies APC Congresses In Imo, Ask For A Fresh One As Okorocha Reacts

Ex-Beauty Queen, Brayefa Oruabena Releases Stunning Makeup Photos

Senate Summons IG Of Police Again… Find Out The Reason This Time

Buhari orders assets of individuals with corruption cases to be frozen

Only evil-minded people will say I am condoning killings by Fulani herdsmen – Buhari

APC disowns R-APC

Police detain cop who killed NYSC Member 

CAF Appoints Pinnick As 1st Vice President, Despite NFF Sack

Traditional Ruler’s Wife Sets Rival’s House Ablaze, Kills 3 Year Old Step-Daughter In Osun State

Christina Grimmie Bio, Brother, Boyfriend, How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?