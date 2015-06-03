I Gained Admission To Study Medicine Twice – Comedian Seyi Law Speaks On Career, Celebrity Break-ups

Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has opened up on how he would have been a medical doctor if not for financial problems, as he speaks on the recurrent celebrity marriage break-ups.

Seyi Law said he gained admission to study Medicine twice but lack of finance did not allow him to pursue the offers, adding that his mum who financed her education, could not afford the fees.

Speaking further, he said that eventually, he could not proceed to any university, though he was not explicit on the role his father played, and eventually studied Computer Science at Lagos State Polytechnic.

On celebrity recurrent break-ups, Seyi berated those that are always criticising celebrities who had issues in their marriages.

He said, “The truth of the matter is that we get to see celebrity break-ups because they are always in the limelight. We have celebrities that have stayed together in marriages but people hardly talk about them. They like talking about the bad ones.

“Celebrity marriage break-up is like plane crashes. We hardly talk about flights that took off safely and landed safely. So, break-ups happen everywhere in all professions; but people don’t talk about them because they are not in the limelight.

“Marriage institution is sweet and tedious at the same time, we just keep hoping that we’ll keep understanding one another,” he said.

On how lucrative comedy is, Seyi noted, “A lot of people know that comedy is lucrative. If you see how far I’ve come, then you’ll know how lucrative the profession is. This is basically the business I do. I got married out of it. I am able to take good care of my family. So, I will say it’s quite good.”

Asked what his fans should be expecting from him in the last six months of the year, the ace comedian said the Seyi Law 2018 tour that started in Canada in February and had moved to Dublin and London would continue in Port Harcourt, Abuja and other cities in Nigeria and Africa.