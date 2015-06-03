Nigeria News

U.S. condemns effort to extend President Salva Kiir’s tenure

by 06/07/2018 06:35:00 0 comments 1 Views

The U.S. has condemned efforts by South Sudan’s government to extend President Salva Kiir’s term for three years.

“The draft bill undermines ongoing peace talks with opposition groups and civil society,” a State Department official, who spoke on condition anonymity, said.

Backed by the U. S., South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

Fighting broke out two years later over a political disagreement between Kiir and his former vice president Riek Machar.

Tens of thousands of people have since been killed and over three million forced to flee their homes.

Kiir and Machar met on June 28 and agreed on a new peace deal.

It included a ceasefire, which took effect on June 30.

It was violated that day when government and rebel forces attacked each other’s positions.

A spokesperson for the rebel group, SPLM-IO, said on Tuesday that the government was proposing an “illegal procedure” in attempting to extend Kiir’s presidential term.

The proposed bill would amend South Sudan’s constitution to extend Kiir’s presidency through 2021, lawmakers told Reuters on Tuesday.

The State Department official said that South Sudan should work quickly to reach a peace agreement that leads to free and fair elections.(Reuters/NAN)

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

BREAKING News: Court Nullifies APC Congresses In Imo, Ask For A Fresh One As Okorocha Reacts

Ex-Beauty Queen, Brayefa Oruabena Releases Stunning Makeup Photos

Senate Summons IG Of Police Again… Find Out The Reason This Time

Buhari orders assets of individuals with corruption cases to be frozen

Only evil-minded people will say I am condoning killings by Fulani herdsmen – Buhari

APC disowns R-APC

Police detain cop who killed NYSC Member 

CAF Appoints Pinnick As 1st Vice President, Despite NFF Sack

Traditional Ruler’s Wife Sets Rival’s House Ablaze, Kills 3 Year Old Step-Daughter In Osun State

Christina Grimmie Bio, Brother, Boyfriend, How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?