Dino Melaye remixes Idris Abdulkareem’s track, describes own party ‘scatter, scatter, jaga jaga’

06/07/2018

Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly has lambasted his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Melaye, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in a remix version of Idris Abdulkareem’s famous track, described the party as ” scatter scatter and Jaga Jaga.”
The lawmaker in a post on his Instagram page wrote: “APC scatter scatter, everything Jaga jaga. Put broom in the air.”
This is coming at a time the new Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, faction of APC transformed into reformed APC, rAPC.
rAPC also announced Alhaji Buba Galadima as its interim National Chairman.
The lawmaker known for throwing tantrums at his party had recently taken a swipe at his party, describing the APC’s recent convention as “a joke”.
Melaye, who was not at the country when the convention was held expressed delight for not attending the event.

