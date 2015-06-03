Nigerians celebrate Saraki’s victory at Supreme court, say Buhari can’t stop him

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was today freed by the Supreme court on assets declaration and sundry charges instituted against him before the Code of Conduct Tribunal. The decision was unanimously upheld five-man panel of the supreme court led by Justice Dattijo Muhammad by dismissing the remnant three counts on Saraki’s appeal.

Some Nigerians took to social media to celebrate the news saying Saraki has so far, been able to get out of traps set to catch him by the executives.

See reactions below

No one can argue that even with persecution of @bukolasaraki in the last 3 years, he has continued to perform. The man is indeed a LEADER. Now that the SUPREME COURT has unanimously dismissed ALL the frivolous corruption charges, time to intensify effort on representing Nigerians — Bamikole Banks Omisore (@MrBanksOmishore) July 6, 2018

Bukola Saraki survives at the Supreme Court. Saraki remains the biggest winner since 2015. Has now proved he is way smarter than Buhari and his men. Perhaps they have a come back to get him down. We wait and see. — Dr. Dipo Awojide (@OgbeniDipo) July 6, 2018

Bukola Saraki is the only reason why Tinubu has not turned the legislature into a private enterprise that rubberstamps anything coming from the presidency. He has weathered the storm of the political witch hunt against him. And he's been very much more presidential than your MCM — Kelvin Odanz (@KelvinOdanz) July 6, 2018

Bukola Saraki retired his Father who himself was a firebrand Politician. Became Senate President even when his Party and President worked against him. But Mudashiru from Egbeda thinks the Cat of Bourdillon can tame him — Baṣọ̀run Gáà (@Oddy4real) July 6, 2018

Flash: Supreme Court clears Senate President Bukola Saraki of any wrong doing in asset declaration case. Buhari and his crew are destined to fail at everything. — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) July 6, 2018

Bukola Saraki shows more concern, empathy and compassion to the sensitive issues in the country than Buhari, is this not apathy and dereliction of duty from the president who promised to protect and defend us? @segalink @bukolasaraki — Ajayi Oluwamuyiwa Livingseed (@AjayiOluwamuyi1) July 6, 2018

Bukola Saraki should be included as a subject in Political Science curriculum in every Nigeria tertiary institutions.

It's one thing to learn politics, it's another to be born into politics & thrive in it.

Saraki is awesome at the game.

Like him or hate him, he is an enigma. — Olamide (@olajideobe) July 6, 2018

Then the ones who don’t agree

2people I don't pray to ever rule Nigeria Atiku Thief Abubakar & Bukola Saraki, Nigerians are Sooooooo… gullible and this guys wud manipulate Dere heads, all d press statement dey are dishing out as if they are on d masses side is wash(hipo & jik) — Salam negro (@NsalamNegro) July 6, 2018

It's funny how you people don't know that, as a governor, Bukola Saraki was a monumental fraud — The Black President (@Olumuyiwa__) July 6, 2018



