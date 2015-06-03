Angelina Jolie Children, Net Worth, Parents, Brother, Cancer & Death Rumour

image source

Angelina Jolie is an award-winning actress and filmmaker who came onto the acting scene as a child before going on to become one of the most sort after actresses of her generation. She is best known for starring in ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’ (2001), ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ (2005), and ‘Maleficent’ (2014), among many others.

Jolie, who is today one of the most influential and powerful people in Hollywood, has used some of her star power to bring attention to a number of humanitarian issues she carries close to heart. They include conservation, education, women’s rights, and refugees which has seen her become a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Early Life and Rise to Fame

Jolie was born Angelina Jolie Voight to Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California where she was raised by just her mother after her parents separated when she was just two years old. She is of German, Slovak, French, Canadian, and Dutch ancestry.

First, Jolie attended Beverly Hills High School before later transferring to Moreno High School. She also enrolled at the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute where she learned how to act. Her first appearances on camera were in her brother’s student films as well as in a few music videos by artists like Lenny Kravitz and Meat Loaf.

Angelina Jolie’s professional film career was later launched in 1993 in the movie ‘Cyborg 2’ and later ‘Without Evidence’ (1995), and ‘Hackers’ (1995).

Her Net Worth

As of 2002, Angelina Jolie established herself among the highest earners in the industry as she was reportedly being paid around $10 to $15 million per film. That figure went higher in 2008 when she earned around $15 to $20 million per film. Forbes Magazine went on to list her as the highest-paid actress in Hollywood in 2009, 2011, and 2013 with earnings estimated to be around $27 million, $30 million, and $33 million respectively.

Add that to the lucrative endorsement deals she signed with Loius Vuitton and St. John Clothing brand and you can see why she is today said to have an estimated net worth of $160 million.

Angelina Jolie Children, Brother, and Parents

Angelina Jolie and Children (Image Source)

Angelina Jolie’s parents were both actors. Her father was, however, more successful than her mother who appeared in a few bit part roles before later quitting to raise her children while her husband was winning different accolades, including four Golden Globe Awards from eleven nominations, and one Academy Award from four nominations. He is best known for appearing in movies and series like ‘Runaway Train’ (1985), ‘Heat’ (1995), ‘Enemy of the State’ (1998), and ‘Ray Donovan’ (2013 – present), among others.

Jolie’s brother, James Haven, is also an actor and producer who is best known for appearing in ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ (1998), ‘Original Sin’ (2001), and ‘Monster’s Ball’ (2001).

The actress has a total of six children; three adopted and three biological. Her first is Maddox Chivan who was seven months old when he was adopted by Jolie in Battambang, Cambodia. The second child is Zahara Marley, born January 8, 2005, in Awasa, Ethiopia. She was six months old when Jolie adopted her. The following year, on May 27, 2006, Jolie gave birth to her first biological child with Brad Pitt in Swakopmund, Namibia. It was a daughter named Shiloh Nouvel. Her fourth child is a son named Pax Thien, he was adopted when he was three-years-old from an orphanage in Vietnam. Her fifth and sixth child were twins, a son, Knox Leon, and a daughter, Vivienne Marcheline, born on July 12, 2008, in Nice, France.

Read Also: Is Sylvester Stallone Dead? His Age, Height, Net Worth and Other Facts

Cancer & Death Rumour

Angelina Jolie has a defective gene from her maternal family that puts her at an 87% risk of developing breast cancer and a 50% risk of developing ovarian cancer. Her grandmother, mother, and aunt all suffered from either each disease or both, prompting Jolie to take preventive measures.

In February 2013, she underwent a preventive double mastectomy that lowered her chances of having breast cancer to under 5%. Two years later, she underwent a preventive oophorectomy to lower her chances of developing ovarian cancer.

In August 2016, she was falsely reported to have committed suicide by a clickbait website as part of its ongoing celebrity death hoax series. Angelina Jolie is very much alive and can still be seen working in the movie industry, both behind and in front of the camera.