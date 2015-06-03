Brazil v Belgium (LIVE UPDATES): Hazard leads battle against Neymar’s team

Brazil and Belgium are top among the teams tipped to win the 2018 World Cup, but one of the two teams will exit the Mundial tonight.

Indeed, an explosive and equally tactical clash is anticipated in tonight’s quarter-final tie where Eden Hazard will be leading the line for Belgium against Neymar and the Samba Boys.

Brazil have tasted defeat just once in the last two years, while the Red Devils are on a 23-match unbeaten run – the longest of any remaining side in the competition.

With a winner bound to emerge in tonight’s clash at the Kazan Arena, one team’s fine run will definitely be halted.

This is just the second-ever meeting between the two sides on the world stage.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates…

Kickoff is 7.pm

BRAZIL TEAM NEWS!

STARTING XI: Allison; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Fernandinho, Paulinho, Coutinho; Willian, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus

BELGIUM TEAM NEWS

STARTING XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, Fellaini, Chadli; De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku

Kick off at the Kazan stadium..

The second quarter final game of Russia 2018 underway..

Free kick as Marouane Fellaini from Belgium trips Philippe Coutinho

Chance! So nearly a goal by Thiago Silva but his effort hits the post!

GOAL! BELGIUM IN FRONT

An unfortunate own goal by Fernerdinho

Brazil almost with an instant response to the goal conceded but Belgium clear the ball