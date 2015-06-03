NAPTIP secures 356 convictions in 14 years

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), says it has so far secured the convictions of 356 Human Traffickers since it began operation in 2003.

NAPTIP Director General, Julie Okah-Donli, disclosed this on Friday in Benin, the Edo State capital while inaugurating a library built by the Zonal Command of the agency.

Mrs Okah-Donli said the latest conviction of four persons was secured last Wednesday, adding that the agency has many other cases being prosecuted worldwide.

She commended the command for the initiative and encouraged the staff to be proactive in coming up with innovative ideas.

Mrs Okah-Donli also advised them to constantly develop themselves by making use of the library for self-development.

She also stressed the need for staff to be discipline and punctual to work as well as been prepared always for challenges.

Mrs Okah-Donli also gave assurance of her commitment to staff welfare.

She also said religious bodies like the churches and mosques must be carried along in advocacy campaigns against human trafficking, adding that her target was to place the agency among the top ranked in the country.

She further directed that researchers using NAPTIP services and platform for their research be made to acknowledge the agency in their publications.

Earlier Mr Nduka Nwawenne, the Benin Zonal Commander of the agency said the driving force behind the building of the library was the stride of the Director General in taking the agency to greater height.

He said the gesture was also informed by the desire to give NAPTIP partners a sense of belonging.

It is on record that the command has supported five PhD researchers with materials on human trafficking,’’ Nwawenne said.

He further said that the command would adopt the concept of one-staff, one-book to ensure that the library was well stocked in a short while.

(NAN)