NSE records 319.63 million shares worth N3.07 billion in bearish trading

Investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday traded 319.63 million shares worth N3.07 billion in 4,054 deals.

The transactions were lower compared with 503.12 million shares valued at N5.89 billion achieved in 3,710 deals on Thursday.

NAHCO topped the activity chart with an exchange of 148.52 million shares worth N1.05 billion.

Zenith International Bank followed with an account of 17.27 million shares valued at N419.81 million, while Sterling Bank traded 16.98 million shares worth N24.78 million.

UBA sold 14.31 million shares valued at N148.03 million, while GTBank traded 13.76 million shares worth N567.51 million.

Also, the market indices closed lower with a loss of 0.31 per cent due to loses recorded by some blue chips.

Consequently, the All-Share Index which opened at 37,743.22 dipped 117.63 points or 0.31 per cent to close at 37,625.59.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation lost N43 billion or 0.31 per cent to close at N13.629 trillion against N13.672 trillion on Thursday.

Mobil Oil topped the losers’ chart with a loss of N10 to close at N165 per share.

Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of N3 to close at N225, while Cement Company of Northern Nigeria was down by N2.05 to close at N22.25 per share.

Nigerian Breweries declined by N1.90 to close at N111.10, while PZ industries went down by N1.70 to close at N19 per share.

On the other hand, Guaranty Trust Bank led the gainers’ table, growing by N1.48 to close at N41.50 per share.

Julius Berger followed with a gain of 55k to close at N29.50, while Presco gained 40k to close at N75.50 per share.

NEM Insurance appreciated by 30k to close at N3.40, while UPL increased by 22k to close N2.55 per share.

(NAN)