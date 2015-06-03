Ethiopia needs $7.5 billion to drive industrialisation – PM

Ethiopia needs $7.5 billion to drive industrialisation – PMby Seun Oluwapo 06/07/2018 13:07:00 0 comments 1 Views
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says Ethiopia needs $7.5 billion to finish infrastructure projects such as a massive dam and roads that the government hopes will drive industrialization.
Mr Ahmed made the statement at the parliament before its vote on the 2018/19 budget on Friday in Nairobi.
The prime minister said the government needed to be more efficient and prudent in its spending of public funds.
He said many state-owned enterprises were heavily indebted and that export earnings were a third of the $10 billion annual target.
Mr Abiy took office in April and has pledged sweeping political and economic reforms.
(Reuters/NAN)
Click Here to Comment on this Article