Omokri reveals why Nigerians blame Buhari for killings by herdsmen

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed why Nigerians are blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for the killing of innocent Nigerians by suspected herdsmen.

Addressing Buhari on Twitter, Omokri faulted the insinuation by the President that he was being accused of supporting the killings because he was a Fulani, claiming that those suggesting that Buhari was in support of the herdsmen based their conclusion on evidence not emotion.

He tweeted, “Dear Buhari, those suggesting you support herdsmen because you are Fulani don’t have ‘’evil minds’’ they base it on evidence not emotion.

‘’you sent soldiers to kill Shiite

‘’you sent the army to IPOB

‘’you sent crocodile to smile to militants

‘’When it comes to herdsmen you sent PRAYERS!” Omokri wrote.