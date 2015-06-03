Nigeria News

Omokri reveals why Nigerians blame Buhari for killings by herdsmen

by 06/07/2018 11:58:00 0 comments 1 Views

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed why Nigerians are blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for the killing of innocent Nigerians by suspected herdsmen.

Addressing Buhari on Twitter, Omokri faulted the insinuation by the President that he was being accused of supporting the killings because he was a Fulani, claiming that those suggesting that Buhari was in support of the herdsmen based their conclusion on evidence not emotion.
He tweeted, “Dear Buhari, those suggesting you support herdsmen because you are Fulani don’t have ‘’evil minds’’ they base it on evidence not emotion.
‘’you sent soldiers to kill Shiite
‘’you sent the army to IPOB
‘’you sent crocodile to smile to militants
‘’When it comes to herdsmen you sent PRAYERS!” Omokri wrote.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Who is Betty White? What is Her Age, Net Worth, Children, Husband, Is She Dead

Avril Lavigne Bio, Husband, Net Worth, Previous Affairs and Relationships

Who is Goldie Hawn, Is She Dead, Her Net Worth, Daughter, Kids, Husband

Angelina Jolie Children, Net Worth, Parents, Brother, Cancer & Death Rumour

UK Offers To Assist FG In Securing Release Of Leah Sharibu

Ways To Convey Your Idea Properly

Nigerians celebrate Saraki’s victory at Supreme court, say Buhari can’t stop him

Dino Melaye remixes Idris Abdulkareem’s track, describes own party ‘scatter, scatter, jaga jaga’

D’banj son’s death: Wife’s sister, Sammy Walsh speaks out

Nollywood actress caught stealing charged with N7m theft