Ndume reveals why Senators are afraid of Saraki, compromise on critical issues

Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South in the National Assembly, has revealed why his colleagues are allegedly afraid of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and compromise on critical issues.

He claimed that senators compromise a lot because going against the “standpoint” of the Senate President will lead to them losing certain “advantages and privileges” due them.

Speaking at a News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, forum in Abuja, Ndume said these alleged privileges were all in the hands of the Senate President.

He alleged that the Senate has been personalized, hence lawmakers are afraid of expressing their opinion.

According to Ndume, “Senators are afraid of expressing their opinion on what they believe in for fear of persecution, discrimination or sabotage.

“For instance, everything is in the hands of the Senate leadership or the President of the Senate.

“This is to the extent that if you go against the standpoint of the Senate President there is the possibility of missing certain advantages and privileges that senators see as important; so, they compromise.”