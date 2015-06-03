3 Young Men Killed By Herdsmen On The Way To Their Farm In Benue, Others Injured (Photos)

One of the victims

It has been reported that three persons were killed in attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Tiza Village, Tormbo ward, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on Thursday.

It was gathered that the attackers invaded the village and laid ambushed for the farmers who were on their way to their farms around 8:30a.m., opening fire on them and killing three instantly, while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

A community leader and former aide to former Governor Gabriel Suswam, Chief Joseph Anawah, said the armed herdsmen came in their numbers wielding sophisticated weapons and blocked farm paths, shooting anything on sight.

“The Fulani herders’ terrorism has continued to wipe out Benue farmers especially in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas.”

He said the herders had shot and killed three persons at Tse Tyogbihi, Tombo ward in Logo LGA near Anyiin on their way to the farm.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Logo Local Government Area, Mr. Richard Nyajo, disclosed that the herdsmen ambushed four farmers who were on motorbike to their farms.

He said the Fulani herdsmen opened fire on them, killing three of them at a spot, while the remaining one person was shot on his leg.

Nyajor gave the names of those killed as; Aondofa Mkarsha, Emmanuel Iorliam and one Mr. Msugh, while the fourth person who sustained gunshot wounds had been taken to NKST Hospital Anyiin for medical attention.

