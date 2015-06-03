Is Michael Douglas Dead, Who Is The Wife, His Age, Net Worth And Cancer 

image source

New Brunswick-born Hollywood star, Michael Douglas has been under the spotlight for much of his life. From his long-spanning career to his stormy relationship with his first wife, the actor is a household name in virtually every household in America.

Douglas didn’t only make a mark for himself as an actor in so many blockbuster and independent films, his talent in the production field was also felt in the industry. He boasts an illustrious career packed up with an enviable number of honorary and competitive accolades.

Michael Douglas Bio and Age

The American producer was named Michael Kirk Douglas by his parents at birth. He was born on September 25, 1944, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in the United States. His parents, whose names are Kirk Douglas (father) and Diana Dill (mother) were both movie stars who met for the first time at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

According to records, his father’s original name is Issur Danielovitch. He is said to have Jewish roots while his wife has Dutch, French, Irish, Scottish, Belgian, and Welsh ancestry and was from Devonshire Parish, Bermuda.

The Hollywood actor grew up with his younger brother, Joel Douglas. Joel, born 1947, is an accomplished film producer. Other members of the Douglas family are Peter Vincent Douglas and Eric Anthony Douglas, who came from Kirk Douglas’ second marriage to Anne Buydens, a German-American film producer. While Eric (born 1954) was a stand-up comedian and actor, Peter (born 1955) is a film producer. However, the former died in the year 2004.

Regarding Michael’s education, the star boasts impressive educational qualifications. He began his academic journey at The Allen-Stevenson School in New York City, after which he joined Eaglebrook School in Deerfield, Massachusetts, and later Choate Rosemary Hall (formerly The Choate Preparatory School) situated in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Upon a successful completion of his studies, he proceeded to the University of California, Santa Barbara in 1968 to further his education. While he was at the public research university, he served as the Honorary President of the university’s Alumni Association. He graduated with a B.A. in drama from the prestigious institution. Douglas ended his educational journey at The American Place Theatre, New York City, where he studied acting.

Is He Married, Who Is His Wife?

Michael Douglas has been married twice so far in his life. His first marriage was to Diandra Luker, an American movie producer famed for her marriage to Michael.

Born in 1956, Luker was raised up in a small island in Majorca by her American Ex-ambassador father, and she attended the renowned Georgetown’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service. She graduated at the prime age of 19 and later made her movie debut in 2008.

Famed for her documentaries – Beatrice Wood: Mama of Dada and Frederic Remington: The of Other Dogs – she met Douglas at the inauguration of the then American President, Jimmy Carter. The pair began dating two weeks after and later got married in March 1977. They officially separated in 1995 while the court finally validated their divorce in 2000. Diandra’s 23-year-old marital relationship with the movie star produced to a son named Cameron Douglas (born in 1978).

According to reports online, Luker gave birth to twin boys (Hawk and Hudson) with the help of a surrogate after she started dating Zach Hampton Bacon III. She also has a daughter, who she adopted from Kazakhstan. Her name is Imira.

(L-R) Dylan, Catherine, Michael, and Carys

Following his divorce from Luker, Michael married a second wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, in 2000. She is a prominent Welsh actress and she was born on September 25, 1969, in Swansea, Zeta-Jones and Douglas met in August 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival in France. The actress, who is 25 years younger than Michael, became engaged to him on 31 December 1999 and later got married to him on November 18, 2000, at the Plaza Hotel in New York. The classic event is said to have cost a whopping £1.5 million.

Zeta-Jones and her husband are parents to two lovely children – a daughter, Carys Zeta (born April 2003) and a son, Dylan Michael (born August 2000). The family currently resides in Los Angeles. They moved into the city in 2016 from Bermuda.

Net Worth – How Rich Is He?

Douglas owes his rise to stardom and eye-popping wealth to his extensive career in Hollywood. The A-lister’s net worth, as of 2018, is estimated to be $300 million.

Michael Douglas’s Cancer, What Caused It?

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest producer’s battle with cancer was made public on August 16, 2010, when the actor revealed that had been diagnosed with throat cancer. It was later found that it was actually tongue cancer, after which Douglas disclosed that the cancer was in the late stage-four phase.

See Also: Jim Carrey Bio, Net Worth, Daughter, Girlfriend, Age, Height, Dead Or Alive

He would later embark on an eight-week course of chemotherapy and then became clean in the year 2011. The actor shared that his cancer was as a result of having oral sex with women.

Is The Actor Dead?

The Streets of San Francisco actor is not dead. Sometime in 2016, it was reported that the Hollywood elite had a “near death” experience as a result of his tongue cancer but the report later turned out to be false. Apart from this story, Michael Douglas has never been in the news for passing away. He is doing great at the moment.