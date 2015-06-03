Andrew Lincoln’s Wife And Family Members, What Is His Net Worth, Is He Dead? 

image source

Andrew Lincoln had his first taste of on-screen acting in the year 1994 in the widely acclaimed sitcom Births and Deaths, after which he scored a major role as Edgar “Egg” Cook in This Life, an acclaimed BBC drama in 1995.

Since then, the movie star has featured in a good number of dramas, television series, and movies in Hollywood. Famed for his rare acting skills and creativity, Lincoln’s on-screen credits include but not limited to The Canterbury Tales, The Woman in White, Strike Back, Heartbreaker, and Love Actually.

Of all his projects in the movie industry, Lincoln is best known for his role as sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes in the American post-apocalyptic horror television series, The Walking Dead. Developed by Frank Darabont for AMC, the series is based on the comic book series of the same title.

Lincoln joined the crew in April 2010 as a protagonist who, after waking up from a months-long coma, became the head of a group of friends and family trying to crush flesh-eating zombies. According to a statement released in May 2018, Lincoln will make his final appearance in The Walking Dead in the ninth season of the series.

Lincoln’s role on the series earned him several awards and nominations. Apart from acting, Lincoln is also good at providing his voice to documentaries, government campaigns, and advertisements.

Andrew Lincoln Bio

This popular English actor’s real name is Andrew James Clutterbuck. He was born to a South African nurse and an English civil engineer father in London on September 14, 1973.

Growing up, Andrew moved to many cities with his family. At just 18 months old, his family relocated to Hull and later to Bath, Somerset. The movie star graduated from Beechen Cliff School, which doubles as the place he made his acting debut at age of 14. Lincoln portrayed the fictional character Artful Dodger as his first role in his school’s production of the 1968 musical drama Oliver!.

Austin developed a strong interest in drama and later settled to pursue acting as a career after he spent summer at the National Youth Theatre in London. He would enroll at the renowned Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) drama school, where he adopted the moniker “Andrew Lincoln” as his stage name.

What Is Andrew Lincoln’s Net Worth?

For roles in The Walking Dead alone, Andrew Lincoln is paid $650,000 per episode. Having been around in the movie industry from 1994 to date, the English actor has successfully amassed a sizeable fortune for himself from his illustrious career. According to authoritative sources, the star’s net worth is estimated at $16 million.

Wife and Family Members

Lincoln’s wife is none other than Gael Anderson, the daughter of American entertainment power couple – Ian Scott Anderson and Shona Learoyd.

The Walking Dead star and Gael got hitched on June 10, 2006, and their union has been blessed with two lovely children – a daughter, Matilda Clutterbuck (born 2007) and a son, Arthur Clutterbuck (born 2010).

Andrew and Gael Anderson

Gael’s father is a prominent British songwriter, singer, multi-instrumentalist, and musician famed for being the flutist, acoustic guitarist, and lead vocalist of the Blackpool-based rock band Jethro Tull while her mother is the daughter of a well-to-do wool manufacturer. Ian and Shona got married in 1976, two years after the former divorced his first wife Jennie Franks, a British playwright, actress, and photographer.

In addition to his wife and children, Andrew considers his in-laws as his family members probably because he’s marrying their only daughter. The movie star, according to reports, keeps a cordial relationship with them and has been a good son-in-law as well.

Is He Really Dead?

Andrew Lincoln is clearly not dead. He is very much alive and doing great in his career and other life endeavors. Sometime in February 2017, a fake news website published a story with the headline “Walking Dead Actor Andrew Lincoln Dies In Car Accident”. This led to many believing the report and even sending in their condolences to the actor’s family. After stirring up a lot of public controversy on the internet, the news later turned out to be false and another shocking celebrity death hoax.

At the time of writing, the Hollywood star is living the best moment of his life with his beautiful wife and children.