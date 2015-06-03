Watch TY Bello’s Emotional New Song “Cold” Inspired By the killings in Nigeria

TY Bello has released a video along with a new song titled Cold which was inspired by the recent tanker explosion on Otedola Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

She said:

I know exactly where I was when the petrol tanker exploded in Lagos last week, killing many. I was already in front of my microphone about to start a spontaneous worship session… when @biggorgy showed me the footage .. I immediately took stock of my entire family, to be sure everyone was home safe. I remember the relief I felt and guilt that came right after..I wasn’t entitled to the ‘relief’ I felt … and then I remembered hundreds of people killed in Plateau state just days before ..and on and on I played similar tragedies … I was suddenly aware of my disconnect .. I wasn’t entitled to that feeling of relief .. I felt .. numb .. hard .. cold …

This song came a few minutes after that in worship and I basically asked God to peel off the many layers I had shielded my heart with .. so that I could go on and be ‘normal’ in the middle of the chaos that has become home to all of us as a planet . We’ve all learnt to turn away from what we see as harsh realities for others .. we’ve done this to protect our sanity but it has only taken away our HUMANITY .. WE MOVE ON TOO QUICKLY. This song was a wake up call to me .. first and foremost ..A cry for healing .. a call to repentance .. to remembrance.

This song gave me the courage to pull out images I had made on a personal assignment to the North East 2 years ago. I wanted to see for my self what was going on .. I spent time photographing different people affected by years of insurgency .. I spoke to children .. to wounded soldiers .. I photographed families .. my desire to make sincere work that would bring help to those who desperately need it made me work with my heart open and raw .. I wasn’t nearly as strong as I thought I was .. and with time I slowly turned away from looking at and sharing the work.. I slowly turned away looking for alternative ways to get involved . In the last week I opened up the folders again and allowed my self ‘see’ my own images .. As a Nation .. I sense a very strong pressing in for the future…We must contend for it ..But I believe that somehow, we must address this coldness and that there really cannot be a future unless in our hearts, we carry the weight of every Nigerian life. We are a nation truly in need of healing and a nation in need of an awakening…and this is the truth.

To move forward like we should, we must not forget to look back and right the wrongs … EVERY ONE OF US.. Somehow .

Watch the video below

[embedded content]