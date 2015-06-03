See Alibaba’s Amazing Response To A Follower Who Asked If It’s Wise For Christians To Marry Muslims

See Alibaba’s Amazing Response To A Follower Who Asked If It’s Wise For Christians To Marry Muslimsby Abigail Achor 06/07/2018 17:48:00 0 comments 1 Views
Comedian Alibaba has been hailed for a profound reply he gave to a follower who wanted to know if interfaith marriages could be a recipe for disaster.
“For a Christian to marry a Muslim, can this cause unhappiness too?” the follower asked.
And Alibaba replied explaining that “It’s not religion that keeps the marriage together. It’s the couple’s maturity, tolerance and personalities.
Read his entire reply below.
