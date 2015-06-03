WorldCup 2018: Belgium stun Brazil to set up France semi-final

Belgium advance to their second-ever World Cup semi-finals, where France lay in wait after they beat Uruguay 2-0 in the other quarter-final match earlier today. As for Brazil, they are eliminated by a European opponent for the fourth successive World Cup and will have to wait another four years for a chance to earn their sixth World Cup win.

Brazil were thoroughly unimpressive for large parts of the game, with their brilliant attacking names unable to cause Belgium’s back three many problems until late in the game. Renato Augusto’s goal aside, Courtois looked fantastic, denying Willian, Neymar and Roberto Firmino as well as others in the second-half onslaught – ensuring that his team’s lead was not compromised.

After a captivating 90 minutes, it is Belgium who escape the Kazan Arena with a victory after two first-half goals through Fernandinho’s own goal and Kevin De Bruyne sealed the Red Devils’ fate despite Renato Augusto’s goal 15 minutes from time. Roberto Martinez’s side capitalised on a number of set-pieces and counter-attacks, causing all sorts of problems for Brazil’s organization – which significantly impacted their rhythm going forward.