Italian Legend, Gianluigi Buffon Joins PSG, Ending His 17-year Stint At Juventus

French Ligue 1 Champions, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of legendary Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon.

Legendary Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon has on Friday, joined French club, Paris Saint-Germain, ending a glittering 17-year spell at Juventus.

Buffon joined the Ligue 1 champions on a one-year deal with an option for another season, according to reports.

While speaking to the club’s website on his move, he said; “For the first time in my career, I am leaving my country and only a project this ambitious could have encouraged me to make such a decisio.

“I want to thank the club and the president for their confidence. To have followed the club’s incredible progression in recent years, I know what dreams Paris Saint-Germain and its fans have in their hearts.

“I am going to bring all my energy, all my experience and all of my thirst to win to help my new club achieve all the great objectives it has set out for the future.

“With my teammates and our supporters, we will share fantastic emotions at the Parc des Princes and in all of the stadiums in which we are going to represent Paris, a marvelous city that deserves to one day see its club at the top of international football.”

The 40-year-old Buffon, was available on a free transfer after his contract expired at Juventus on June 30. He was set to retire before the Serie A season ended, but had a change of heart once other offers started pouring in.

The move is widely seen as Buffon taking one final crack at winning the Champions League, the only prestigious trophy that has eluded him during his illustrious career.

Buffon played 656 games for Juventus in 17 seasons, including one in Serie B when they were relegated following the Calciopoli scandal.

In almost two decades with Juventus, Buffon won nine Scudetti (not including the two stripped titles in 2005 and 2006) and four Coppa Italia trophies. He also lifted the 2006 World Cup with Italy.