Nigeria News

The Most Embarrassing Day Someone Saw Me N*ked – Cee-C Opens Up

by 06/07/2018 14:58:00 0 comments 1 Views

Cee-C who is of South-eastern descent has opened up in a recent parley about how someone barged into her in the rest room while she was trying to obey the call of nature.
Cynthia Cee-C Nwadiora recently granted an interview to Elozonam of the Cliff Hanger show during which she spoke about her sojourn in the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show which held in South Africa.

The first-runner up of the TV show discussed many issues ranging from the drama in the house, endorsement deals, embarrassing day of her life, hates and likes, relationship status and her plans for the future.

Speaking on the most embarrassing day of her life, she explained how she wore a jumpsuit and struggled to totally take it off to pee before someone barged into her private space.

“I think it (most embarrassing moment in my life) has to be the day that I wore a jumpsuit and wanted to pee and in trying to zip down and taking off the entire outfit just to pee, someone just came into the house and I was like okay I’m n*ked” she said amidst loud laughter.

When quizzed further, the drama queen who clipped the wings of Tobi Bakre at the house refused to mention the identity if the person.

The 26-year old lawyer later explained in the rest of the interview that she is still single and not interested in dating anyone for now. She also revealed she missed Big Brother’s voice but she is not interested in participating in the show again except if she is paid to do so.

The diminutive lady also hinted that she left the show with nothing. It would be recalled that Miracle went home with prizes and money worth N45 million being the winner of the show.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and earn unlimited free Airtime!

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

APC Disorganized As Members Insist On Zoning Of Governorship Ticket

Exposed: Librarians Of Top Nigerian Universities Now Exchange Student Theses For Money

Female Corps Member Dresses Up Her Little Son In NYSC Outfit As She Passes Out (Photos)

Juventus Respond To Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Reports

President Obama’s Marriage Advice: 3 Questions Everyone Should Ask Before Getting Married

Juventus Likely To Unveil Ronaldo On Saturday?

The Most Embarrassing Day Someone Saw Me N*ked – Cee-C Opens Up

Ex-Pakistan PM Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison, Daughter Sentenced To 7 Years

Italian Legend, Gianluigi Buffon Joins PSG, Ending His 17-year Stint At Juventus

#WorldCup 2018: Belgium stun Brazil to set up France semi-final