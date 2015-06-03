Juventus Respond To Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Reports

The Serie A champions have admitted to exploring “several opportunities” in the summer market, with the Real Madrid star said to be in their sights.

Juventus have revealed they are “evaluating several opportunities” in the transfer market amid widespread reports of an impending deal for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Goal revealed on Thursday that the Serie A champions are closing in on a €100 million (£88m/$117m) capture of the Real Madrid superstar.

The 33-year-old’s desire to move on has left those in the Spanish capital stunned, with it finally sinking in at the Santiago Bernabeu that a five-time Ballon d’Or winner could be on his way.

With Juve seemingly on the brink of securing a remarkable recruitment coup, the club’s share price has surged – reaching its highest point since mid-February.

No agreement has been pushed through as yet, though, and the Italian giants are eager to keep a lid on the mounting excitement in and around Turin.

As a result, the Bianconeri have been compelled by the National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange (CONSOB) to provide an update regarding their transfer activity.

“After the request from CONSOB related to the news published recently on media outlets, Juventus Football Club S.p.A is keen to remind that during the transfer season the club is evaluating several opportunities and will publish adequate information as prescribed by the law,” a statement released on the club’s official website read.

Earlier this week, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes said the Portugal captain would only end his nine-year stay at Madrid for a “new stage and a new challenge”.

Italian football would provide that for a man who first hinted at a fresh start after capturing the fifth Champions League crown of his career in May.

Ronaldo has already tasted domestic and continental success in England and Spain with Manchester United and Real and is seemingly keen to take in a new experience.

Goal has already revealed that a four-year contract has been agreed with Juve, with that deal worth €30 million (£26.5m/$35m) per season.

Former Bianconeri CEO Luciano Moggi has also claimed that Ronaldo has “already signed” and is merely waiting on the formalities of a high-profile switch to be completed.