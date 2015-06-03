Female Corps Member Dresses Up Her Little Son In NYSC Outfit As She Passes Out (Photos)

A corps member and mother graduating from the NYSC programme today bought her adorable child fully clothed in the NYSC regalia.



An excited mom and corps member of the National Youth Service Corps simply identified as Immaculate made sure her little son also joined in the Passing Out as she dressed him in up in NYSC uniform.

She was pictured carrying her handsome child in a well-tailored NYSC khaki, white shirt and white sneakers to match.

The outfit caught the attention of other participants of the National Youth Service Corps programme who were joyously flaunting their certificates at the Passing Out ground.

See more photos:



