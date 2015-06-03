Shock As Generator Fumes Kill Two Lovers Inside Their House In Delta

Two lovebirds have been killed after generator fumes wadded into their house at night, suffocating them in the process.

Serious tragedy has struck the Ozoro community in Isoko North local government area of Delta state in the early hours of Friday as smelly fumes from generating set killed a 43-year-old man, identified Uridihi Mike and his girlfriend, Josephine Okor, inside their room.

According to Daily Post, it was gathered that the lovebirds had gone to sleep after having a good time with neighbours, leaving their generating set in the corridor of the house to be working non-stop as a result of power failure.

A neighbour, Mabel Ejiro, who spoke to Daily Post, said, “The man’s girlfriend, Josephine Okor, is my friend. We used the generator together, and she and the boyfriend went inside their room, we live at number 13 Urude road, Ozoro. The following morning, we found smoke every where in the house, and the generator covered with smoke, we forced the door opened, and found the lovers dead on the floor of their room.”

DSP Andrew Aniamaka, police spokesman in the state, who confirmed the incident to Daily Post, said, “We took statement from the deceased’s neighbours. We found them dead inside their room, it’s the generator fume emitting odour which killed them. However, investigation is ongoing, no arrest has been made for now, we took their bodies to the mortuary in Ozoro community central hospital.”

It was gathered that there had been frequent cases of fume from gen sets killing people in Ozoro community in the recent times, a situation residents, who spoke to Daily Post on condition of anonymity, blamed on regular electricity outage in the community.

“We don’t get power supply regularly in Ozoro community hence the use of generator always, and the effects had been frequent cases of death. We want BEDC to improve power supply regularly to avoid frequent cases of generator fume killings,” the angry residents said.