APC Disorganized As Members Insist On Zoning Of Governorship Ticket

Members of the All Progressives Congress are gearing for a fight as they have insisted on using the zoning formula.

Some members of All Progressives Congress ( APC ) under the aegis of Osun Continuity Movement on Friday in Oshogbo staged a peaceful rally in Osogbo over zoning of the governorship ticket.

The News men reports that the group insisted that APC must zone the Sept. 22 governorship election ticket to Osun West Senatorial District in the state.

The spokesman for the group, Mr Miftah Saheed, told journalists that for the sake of fairness, equity and justice, the zone should be allowed to produce the next governor.

According to Saheed, going by the history of governance in the state, Osun Central had governed the state for more than 11 years, while Osun East spent eight years in governance.

He said that Osun West Senatorial District spent only 22 months in governing the state.

“It is worthy of note that Osun West Senatorial District remains the only zone that had not produced a governor since the return of democratic rule in 1999.

“The zone must be supported to produce the next governor. We have competent candidate that can do the job,’’ Saheed said.

He said that if APC failed to pick its candidate from the west, any other political party that picked its candidate from the west would be supported by the people of the zone.

As a result of the agitation, the party’s primary slated for Saturday had been postponed.

The party members, who carried placards with various inscriptions, marched from Freedom Park to the party’s secretariat.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: “No cheating’’, “West is okay’’, “We must encourage equal political stability’’, “Rotational leadership’’, “Affirmation Action’’, among others.

The news men reports that 29 aspirants on the platform of APC had so far expressed their intention to contest the party’s primary ahead of the gubernatorial election.